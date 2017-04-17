What 6.5 creedmoor die sets are you using? I've got a Ruger Precision coming so it's time to get my dies for it. I've mostly used RCBS and Lee for all my hunting rifles and have been happy. I won't be shooting competition but would obviously like to be as accurate as possible out to 1,000ish yards. I may not even use match bullets. Thinking about the Berger VLD hunting bullets which are what I use in my 300WSM just in case I want to pack it up to a view point for deer. Thinking about the Lee 4 die ultimate set. Anybody use those for this caliber? Recommendations? Thanks in advance guys and gals!