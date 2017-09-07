Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page went to the range.....
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

went to the range.....
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 05:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 121
went to the range.....
think i found some keeperswent to the range.....-p_20170709_183421.jpg

went to the range.....-p_20170709_183332.jpg
cz 550 varmit 308 win
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-09-2017, 05:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 121
Re: went to the range.....
cz 527 varmit 223 5 shot groups
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
went to the range.....-p_20170709_182628.jpg   went to the range.....-p_20170709_182609.jpg  

Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-09-2017, 05:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 121
Re: went to the range.....
weatherby vanguard s2 243 win 3 shot groups
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
went to the range.....-p_20170709_182548.jpg  
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-09-2017, 08:09 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,268
Re: went to the range.....
Not bad ......................
I'd say the IMR 4064 @ 44.4 is a keeper.
The Speer 243 with H4350 looks like it might impove with seating depth adjustments.
Take 'em out to 300 yards and see how they perform.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-09-2017, 08:51 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 740
Re: went to the range.....
Looks like a good day at the range!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« best powder for 300 win mag and 180grn bullets | 300 Win Mag ELD-X load testing? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:51 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC