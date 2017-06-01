Re: Weatherby velocity, berger bullet, very close range Ask Elmer Keith.

Bullets like the Berger are conventional cup and core. They have to rely on PHYSICS to work not CONSTRUCTION like the A-frame or Partition.

High SD is what makes Bergers work on game. A long for caliber Berger will penetrate AND wreck a critter. A short for caliber Berger ESPECIALLY at the velocities those rounds are capable of at 30 yds will go SPLAT and you will not be happy.

If you are going to run target style bullets such as the SMK, Amax or Berger, run the LONGEST and HEAVIEST one available. I always run the longest bullet that will stabilize with these types of bullets. You have no safety net like you do with a Swift or similar design. Do some reading on SECTIONAL DENSITY and it will enlighten the subject for you.

The bullet needs length to function as it has no HELP such as a sectioned, bonded or locked shank.

Get some 230s if you want to try Bergers on larger critters, especially with larger cases like the Weatherby.

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".