Unread 01-06-2017, 10:21 AM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 7
Weatherby velocity, berger bullet, very close range
Looking at loading my .300 weatherby and 30-378 bee with bergers. Right now I bought a boat load of 185gr classics off a guy getting out of reloading, Ive got 600 lol. For moose and elk.

My concern is the high velocity, design of the Bergers and under 100 yards. Potential shooting through brush.

This year I shot a moose at 55 yards facing me in small trees. I had 150gr Partitions in my 7mm bee. 1st shot through the right shoulder and into the vitals bullet was under the hide in front of back leg, next 2 shots through the ribs, lungs, and exited. It went 20 feet and dropped.

I have only loaded 155gr VLDs in my .308 and shot 6 whitetail all bang flops 60 to 300 yards. I like how they drop deer in their tracks, thinking it could work for moose and elk. I encounter moose and elk 30 to 400 yards.

I understand shot placement with these Bergers are critical. And I'm thinking they wouldn't have worked on my moose this year and I don't want to limit myself in the future to wide open broadside shots. It just doesn't happen like that where i hunt. I come from a family where all my Grandpa and Dad load are partitions or A frames. And I've been doing the same. And they work. So maybe I SHOULDN'T BOTHER CHANGING.
    Unread 01-06-2017, 10:32 AM
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,035
    Re: Weatherby velocity, berger bullet, very close range
    Ask Elmer Keith.
    Bullets like the Berger are conventional cup and core. They have to rely on PHYSICS to work not CONSTRUCTION like the A-frame or Partition.
    High SD is what makes Bergers work on game. A long for caliber Berger will penetrate AND wreck a critter. A short for caliber Berger ESPECIALLY at the velocities those rounds are capable of at 30 yds will go SPLAT and you will not be happy.
    If you are going to run target style bullets such as the SMK, Amax or Berger, run the LONGEST and HEAVIEST one available. I always run the longest bullet that will stabilize with these types of bullets. You have no safety net like you do with a Swift or similar design. Do some reading on SECTIONAL DENSITY and it will enlighten the subject for you.
    The bullet needs length to function as it has no HELP such as a sectioned, bonded or locked shank.
    Get some 230s if you want to try Bergers on larger critters, especially with larger cases like the Weatherby.
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Unread 01-06-2017, 10:38 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2012
    Location: Ontario Canada
    Posts: 7
    Re: Weatherby velocity, berger bullet, very close range
    Thank you thats the meat I was looking for!
