Wanted: Pet load for .270 WSM.
Unread 04-03-2017, 08:46 PM
Wanted: Pet load for .270 WSM.
Hey everyone,

I'm trying to help a friend make the switch from factory ammo to handloads. He really likes the performance of the Nosler Trophy Grade .270 WSM ammo using the 140 gr Accubond.

If anyone knows which powders have a similar burn rate to what Nosler is using in that load that info would be helpful. If anyone has a favorite (as in, you have loaded and shot it yourself) recipe for something close (same cartridge, same bullet weight but different brand) or similar weight bullet (130,140,150) that they really like I'd appreciate that too. If I could have it all I'd also like loads using powders that are not temp sensitive as my friend hunts in all weather conditions. But any help is welcome.

Thanks.
GRAVITY. It's not just a good idea. It's the LAW!
