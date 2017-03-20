Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Wanted: Barnes XLC 150gr
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Wanted: Barnes XLC 150gr
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-20-2017, 08:48 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: North Pole
Posts: 615
Wanted: Barnes XLC 150gr
Wanted

Barnes XLC 150gr .308 dia bullets only

Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 7 mm remington magnum | Annealing Machines »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC