VV N570 in the 300 RUM Well I dropped the coin for a pound of N570, doesn't seem to be much data out there for bullet weights above 200gr.

I am using the berger 230gr hybrid OTM bullets, my gun seems to like these. With Retumbo I was getting good groups with 88gr. 88gr of N570 seems to shoot good, but 89gr seems to be too much. Anyone else using this powder in their RUM's???

I am seating them at 3.660 and am using 215m primers.

I don't own a chrono so I am not sure how fast they are going.

KC7PWO