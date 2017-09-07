Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page VV N570 in the 300 RUM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

VV N570 in the 300 RUM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 07:45 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 556
VV N570 in the 300 RUM
Well I dropped the coin for a pound of N570, doesn't seem to be much data out there for bullet weights above 200gr.
I am using the berger 230gr hybrid OTM bullets, my gun seems to like these. With Retumbo I was getting good groups with 88gr. 88gr of N570 seems to shoot good, but 89gr seems to be too much. Anyone else using this powder in their RUM's???
I am seating them at 3.660 and am using 215m primers.
I don't own a chrono so I am not sure how fast they are going.
__________________
KC7PWO
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-09-2017, 11:06 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Vancouver, Wa
Posts: 63
Re: VV N570 in the 300 RUM
I use the powder but I didnt see a question in your post. I use it in a 30 Nosler.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-09-2017, 11:10 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,664
Re: VV N570 in the 300 RUM
Jeff (Broz) found a boost in velocity when he tried it in 300 Win mag. Might be something to gain in the RUM as well.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Annealing, help me deside | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC