Re: Vld vs eldx vs longrange ab They're pretty substantially different bullets. I don't shoot Bergers anymore and haven't for sometime because of the problems with blowing up and penciling through.



The ELDX has an interlock ring that is supposed to help keep it from separating but at high velocity they come apart similar to the regular Hornady Interlock.



The Accubond LR expands at all velocities and tends not to separate but they will lose a lot of their weight at high impact velocities.



All three can and do shoot well but of the 3 the Bergers are the most temperamental about things like seating depth and charge weights meaning they require a lot more tweaking and have a smaller accuracy window than the other two.

