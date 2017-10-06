Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Vihtavuori Powders
Unread 06-10-2017, 04:18 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 68
Vihtavuori Powders
Could anyone tell me if

the Vihtavuori Powders Are Temperature Sensitive or not................Looking at either VV135 or VV540 for my 17 Remington
