Re: vertical stringing? Thanks for the replies. The rifle is a is used but new to me Weatherby Mark V six lug .270 Win. The load consists of Barnes TTSX 110 grain bullet powered by 63.5 grains of Hunter. According to Barnes a max load is 65.7 grains producing 3,507 feet per second.



I tried four primers today. I stopped at three shots with Federal 215 Magnum because the group was too big. It was also vertical. I didn't try anymore Remington 9 1/2M after the second one failed to fire with two strikes. I had that problem with another rifle.



