Many stock factory rifles have up pressure at the fore end tip to help control barrel vibrations.
The older Remington 700 had 3 to 9 pounds of up pressure, and a No.4 Enfield rifle had 2 to 7 pounds of up pressure.
Vertical stringing can be controlled by up pressure at the fore end tip. Military rifles must be tuned to issued ammunition and this was done through bedding forces.
Also many rifles can be tuned by torquing the action screws that changes barrel vibrations.
