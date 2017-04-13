Velocity & Pressure Spike My "go to" load for my 300 RUM was a 230 Berger Hybrid over 96.0 grains of RL-33 jumping .010" off the lands. This load would produce 3025fps Digital Pro Chrono velocities and 3042 magnetospeed velocities in new virgin Nosler brass.



Now I resized that same brass, setting the shoulder back .0015" with a Redding Type S Match Full Length Bushing Die, using a bushing that was .0015" smaller than the loaded neck diameter. Trimmed to min trim length using a forster trimmer. Chamfered & deburred case mouth after trimming. Uniformed primer pockets and flash hole deburred the brass.



Same Fed215 primers, same powder, is now way overpressure and blew a primer at 96 grains. I checked the powder charge on 3 scales, all match. I now have to load down to 92 grains to get where I was before. All case necks were brushed and dry lubed prior to dumping powder in on both new and resized brass. I went and bought a new pound of RL-33 today and got the same results.



Is there something that I am doing during resizing that would cause this? Or is there something going on with my rifle? This has 100 rounds on it since it was blueprinted and rebarreled. it was cleaned 20 rounds ago.