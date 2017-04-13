Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Velocity & Pressure Spike
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Velocity & Pressure Spike
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-12-2017, 10:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Montana
Posts: 116
Velocity & Pressure Spike
My "go to" load for my 300 RUM was a 230 Berger Hybrid over 96.0 grains of RL-33 jumping .010" off the lands. This load would produce 3025fps Digital Pro Chrono velocities and 3042 magnetospeed velocities in new virgin Nosler brass.

Now I resized that same brass, setting the shoulder back .0015" with a Redding Type S Match Full Length Bushing Die, using a bushing that was .0015" smaller than the loaded neck diameter. Trimmed to min trim length using a forster trimmer. Chamfered & deburred case mouth after trimming. Uniformed primer pockets and flash hole deburred the brass.

Same Fed215 primers, same powder, is now way overpressure and blew a primer at 96 grains. I checked the powder charge on 3 scales, all match. I now have to load down to 92 grains to get where I was before. All case necks were brushed and dry lubed prior to dumping powder in on both new and resized brass. I went and bought a new pound of RL-33 today and got the same results.

Is there something that I am doing during resizing that would cause this? Or is there something going on with my rifle? This has 100 rounds on it since it was blueprinted and rebarreled. it was cleaned 20 rounds ago.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-13-2017, 12:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 454
Re: Velocity & Pressure Spike
Was temperature different on the two different days?

Do you have the same lot of bullets?

Did you measure your OAL to the ogive to ensure your die didn't get accidentally adjusted and you're now jamming your bullets?

Could your neck tension have possibly increased during sizing? Measure your sized cases and fired cases and see how much your sizing down your necks, and if you still have any virgin brass, compare it to that
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Large vs small rifle primers and converting large to small | 280 AI case head seperation »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:10 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC