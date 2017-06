Um... What happened to all the 7mm RUM Brass??? Been out of the game for a few years now. I had a factory CDL in 7mm RUM and I burned up the bbl so I pulled it and was thinking about some kind of .338 build. I've got a bunch of brass left though. I've been looking to see what it's worth but I can only really find Nosler stuff. What's the deal?



Hicks