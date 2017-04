Ultra mags and Berger Bullets How many of you RUM shooters are shooting Bergers at magazine length with good accuracy? ( Sub MOA ) or better . Seems to me that unless you have a RUM custom chambered there is no way to seat bullets any where near the "sweet spot". The RUM's just have too much freebore, .40 if I remember correctly. Bullets are almost completely clear of the case mouth before engaging the lands. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks