Re: Turning Necks On Wildcats I polish inside the necks first .

The first fit you need is a neck internal ID smaller than the expander mandrel .

The internal neck size you need next is to fit neat on the turner mandrel.

There is a few ways you can do it and all work out about the same .

If the new cases are already too large for the expander mandrel then you do need to size them down in a die and then expand them back up to the turner mandrel fit .

Once you cut some off the neck diameter, any standard neck size die is not going to work well anymore so once you start neck turning it is best to move to other dies like bushing or Lee collet die .

I use a Sinclair neck expanding die with a mandrel that once used leaves the internal neck ID just right for the Turner mandrel to fit snug without binding up. It's a parallel expander mandrel and goes all the way inside the neck .

I also use some dry lube inside the case neck if things get a bit tight to turn .

Once turning is done then I go about case prep and sizing to load the case .

The order of when you do the case prep can vary.

You can't do a good smooth accurate neck turn without a snug fitting turner mandrel and a slow patient style .

There's a lot more to the whole process but that's a quick reply .