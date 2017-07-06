Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading Berger Bullets

Took the advice here and.........
Unread 06-07-2017, 11:35 PM
..........Bought Forster bench rest bullet seating dies for my three most used rifle calibers. I am hoping combined with Lee Collet dies and Redding body only sizing dies to produce reloads with consistently 0.002" of run out or less.

I don't yet have a concentricity gauge but rolling my brass and loaded rounds on a dead flat piece of plate glass has worked ok thus far

For the sake of learning I've been saving three reloads from each batch I make to test against ones I make using the Forster BR/BSD when I get it.

Am really looking forward to see how much difference the Forster die will make in terms of reducing run out.
