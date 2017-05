Thoughts on Bonding (grounding) Reloading Bench? I need to build a new reloading facility and with all the electronics I've accumulated in recent years I'm thinking that I should ground my main--if not all--bench-tops. Should I use non-ferrous metal sheet, ferrous sheeting, bronze or aluminum screening or not to ground at all? Electronic scales surely would be effected even if non-ferrous material was used, but... Experience anyone?