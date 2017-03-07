Re: Templaque placement input Annealing with a torch and cordless drill is a bit of an art and can be just as presise are you are. I leave the tempilaq in the reloading drawer. It is a huge pain to use, takes time to put it on, and more time to remove it. Plus while you are comtemplating the tempalaq color, the brass itself maybe getting too hot...



Time and color of the brass seem to be all that really matter. Do it in a fairly dark room while looking for the blue antiqued color and pull from the flame just before any red on the neck starts to appear. You'll have it down pat after 5 cases. Just count 1001 1002 1003 1004 1005, dump in the water and start another one.



I anneal for 7 different cases that are short long and super long and I usually anneal just 50 cases or maybe a 100 at a time. So it is probably quicker this way than setting up a mechinical annealer and adjusting for a particular case each time.



The salt bath is very much worth looking at also. All of these methods have a cost vs time vs precision factor to consider.



Since you seem to have some spare cases to play with, and probably have all the tools in the garage anyways, I would try the manual method first. This way you would have something for comparison when moving to salt bath or mechinical.



Good luck.

__________________