Reloading

Templaque placement input
07-03-2017, 07:58 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 189
Templaque placement input
I'm going to give Barrelnuts annealing method a try and use a cordless screwdriver and socket system to anneal my brass. Because of the position of the brass relative to my view will make seeing the inside of the case mouth difficult I am going to apply the 475* templaque as advised by others at 3/8"-1/2" below the junction of the case neck and shoulder.
Then while turning in the socket anneal (being careful not to put direct flame on the templaque) till the templaque melts and stop.
Will use BN rifle brass I have great amounts of to learn and become proficient before I anneal my 300wsm brass which I have less of.

Experienced based input most appreciated if there are any reasons not to apply templaque as I described.
Regards,
DTJager
07-03-2017, 10:31 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,228
Re: Templaque placement input
Originally Posted by DartonJager View Post
any reasons not to apply templaque as I described.
It doesn't work for damn..
You're applying ~2200degF to necks, while waiting for heat migration to indicate lower on a case. What do you think that temperature means in an actual annealing process?

There is a recent offering for salt bath dipping that is cheap and potentially perfect. You should look into it. Ballistic Recreations- Essentials For Salt Bath Annealing – Tools and Accessories for Hobbyist Shooters
07-03-2017, 10:43 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,655
Re: Templaque placement input
I use 750* Tempilac on the inside of the necks.
You're going to have to get in a position to see the inside of the neck for this crude method to work.
Although I seem to have very good results with this method. I still think it's a crude and not a precise way of annealing.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
07-03-2017, 11:16 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 189
Re: Templaque placement input
Thanks so much for the thoughtful replies I will give the salt bath a try for sure I can swing a annealing system for under $200
Again thanks so much
Art
07-03-2017, 02:15 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,354
Re: Templaque placement input
Annealing with a torch and cordless drill is a bit of an art and can be just as presise are you are. I leave the tempilaq in the reloading drawer. It is a huge pain to use, takes time to put it on, and more time to remove it. Plus while you are comtemplating the tempalaq color, the brass itself maybe getting too hot...

Time and color of the brass seem to be all that really matter. Do it in a fairly dark room while looking for the blue antiqued color and pull from the flame just before any red on the neck starts to appear. You'll have it down pat after 5 cases. Just count 1001 1002 1003 1004 1005, dump in the water and start another one.

I anneal for 7 different cases that are short long and super long and I usually anneal just 50 cases or maybe a 100 at a time. So it is probably quicker this way than setting up a mechinical annealer and adjusting for a particular case each time.

The salt bath is very much worth looking at also. All of these methods have a cost vs time vs precision factor to consider.

Since you seem to have some spare cases to play with, and probably have all the tools in the garage anyways, I would try the manual method first. This way you would have something for comparison when moving to salt bath or mechinical.

Good luck.
__________________
