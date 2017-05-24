Temperature Sensitivity of Alliant Reloder 26 If you are part of the "Reloder 26" thread you have already seen this, but I felt it was somewhat useful and could use it's own thread. I have seen other people make threads on this subject, but nearly every one I have seen, the tests were conducted on different days, which can inherently induce some inconsistencies, and may not be a fair test. I am not by any means saying that the test I conducted was without flaws, I just feel that it may take out some of the possible variables. And I do plan on repeating this test in the future to check for consistency.



So here is how I conducted my test. I put 5 rounds in a zip lock bag in my freezer overnight, then on my way to the range I put the rounds in a bucket filled with ice, and put my kestrel inside so I had a temperature I could monitor and record. The other rounds were kept at room temperature in my house, then on my dashboard in my truck on the way to the range.



When I got to the range and set up my chronograph, I got my bucket of ice and pulled my kestrel out and looked at the temp, it registered 17° f, but by the time I thought to get my phone out and take a picture, it had warmed up to the 37, as the ambient temp outside was in the high 60's. After this I put my kestrel in my ammo box with my room temp rounds, so it could stabilize and tell me the temperature of those rounds while I fired the other ones.



First I shot the chilled rounds, pulling them out of the ice one at a time, and I shot them within about 3 seconds of chambering them, and recording velocity. Then after that, I let my barrel cool to room temp, then looked at the temp in my ammo box, which was 67 ° f. Then I shot those 5 rounds, and recorded velocity.



This was my load for all rounds fired in my .260 AI:



49.1 grains RL-26

Lapua Brass

CCI BR-2 primer

140 Berger VLD Seated .005 off lands



And these were my velocity results:



17° f -

1. 3051

2. 3046

3. 3056

4. 3066

5. 3055 AVG. 3054, E.S. 20 FPS



67° f -

1. 3060

2. 3059

3. 3055

4. 3058

5. 3063 AVG. 3059, E.S. 8 FPS



My lower temp loads would have had a 10 fps e.s. If it wasn't for the one that went 3066, and also would have averaged 3052 instead of 3054. But even at that...The velocity spread for 50° f difference was only 7 fps...so all my worries about temp sensitivity are now dismissed, at least for this rifle.



I will point out that I did use an optical chronograph, as I do not have anything better at this time. But I feel that the fact that these rounds were fired within 20 minutes of eachother, on the same EXACT day, with the same EXACT lighting, the same EXACT distance to the chrono, the same EXACT shooting positions, and the chrono remained turned on the entire time, that it shows a distinct point. If these were changing 1 fps per degree, with a 50 degree change it certainly would have shown up on even an optical chronograph. With my test, it showed a change of .14 fps per degree. And I know this velocity to be correct, As I have verified this by the use of applied ballistics mobile out to 1100 yards.



I hope some will find this useful, and when I conduct any further temperature testing, I will add it to this thread. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





PEW.............................ting. __________________PEW.............................ting.