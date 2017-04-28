Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading Berger Bullets

Tell me if im wrong.
Unread 04-28-2017, 07:47 PM
Tell me if im wrong.
So i was shooting with a guy a while back and the brass that he shot had a shiny mark about 1/8th of the way around the case head where the plunger contacts the case head. This was on factory and reloads. I told him it should be fine since there are no ejector marks and primers look fine. So i decided to have him chamber a reload and eject it and sure enough without firing it the case had the faint shiny mark. That should be from the base not getting sized quite enough but told him not to worry unless they get hard to chamber or he gets bolt click. So am i wrong that if there are no ejector marks (half moon) or flattened primers it is fine and probaly just a rough plunger? Everything ejected fine and nothing out of the ordinary, no heavy bolt.
Unread 04-28-2017, 08:49 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
So i was shooting with a guy a while back and the brass that he shot had a shiny mark about 1/8th of the way around the case head where the plunger contacts the case head. This was on factory and reloads. I told him it should be fine since there are no ejector marks and primers look fine. So i decided to have him chamber a reload and eject it and sure enough without firing it the case had the faint shiny mark. That should be from the base not getting sized quite enough but told him not to worry unless they get hard to chamber or he gets bolt click. So am i wrong that if there are no ejector marks (half moon) or flattened primers it is fine and probaly just a rough plunger? Everything ejected fine and nothing out of the ordinary, no heavy bolt.

What is a "Plunger"????
Unread 04-28-2017, 09:08 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
The ejector on the bolt face. Sorry i call it a plunger.
Unread 04-28-2017, 09:57 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
...I told him it should be fine since there are no ejector marks ... So am i wrong that if there are no ejector marks (half moon) or flattened primers it is fine and probaly just a rough plunger? ...

The ejector on the bolt face. Sorry i call it a plunger
We have a problem here, Montana. If "plunger" = "ejector" then the marks couldn't be caused by a rough "plunger" if there are no ejector marks and the "plunger" is the ejector.
I'd suggest you wait until you have more experience before you advise your fellow shooters concerning over pressure indicators.
While flattened primers may indicate over pressure, you can have primers that look pretty normal, even with over pressure, and primers that are flattened to some degree, even without over pressure. Not all primers are the same ....
Furthermore, heavy bolt lift may or may not be an indication of overpressure.
Unread 04-28-2017, 10:15 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
I have plenty of experience but if you have ever ordered parts for a bolt some manufacturers call the spring loaded ejector in the bolt face a "plunger" because it is able to move in a up and down fashion. Now im not talking about raised "ejector" marks that are smeared. I am talking about a small shiny spot about 1/16th of a inch in width that is the same size as the tip of the ejector. So before you start calling people inexperienced please be up to date with diffrent terminology. And no there is no high pressure as i stated even if you chamber a round and not fire it and then remove it they will have this. I will attach a photo.
Unread 04-28-2017, 10:19 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
You can see the mark on the "mag" on the head.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Tell me if im wrong.-1493435832810108244090.jpg  
Unread 04-28-2017, 10:50 PM
Re: Tell me if im wrong.
A plunger is a type of ejector, as a standing blade is a type of ejector.
'Pressure problems' are often more about the problems(and their real cause) than actual pressure.
He could have a rough plunger, foreign material, and/or bolt lugs out of true. Flattening primers can be caused by excess head spacing. Difficult extraction could be caused by a bad sizing situation, and loosening primer pockets by excess chamber clearances and/or not enough barrel steel around the chamber, or poor breech support. Bad extraction/bolt click can also result from poor action timing. A lot of things manifesting with pressure, described as pressure problems, while not actually caused by pressure.

With any new chamber I run a test on once fired brass to determine 'MyMax' pressure per velocity calibrated Quickload. This is incremental load increases while measuring the webline with a blade mic. I'll see growth, then a ~level plateau, and then runaway. That point is continuing yielding and FL sizing is required for yielding. From what I've seen, there is no a reason to go beyond the point of needing FL sizing. Even if the gun can handle it just fine, it isn't viable for your brass. Where this actually falls w/resp to SAAMI max doesn't matter a bit. Could be a little above or below. Common notions of pressure 'problems' during this testing, again, separate problems to solve -not pressure.
