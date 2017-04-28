Re: Tell me if im wrong. Quote: Montana338mag Originally Posted by ...I told him it should be fine since there are no ejector marks ... So am i wrong that if there are no ejector marks (half moon) or flattened primers it is fine and probaly just a rough plunger? ...

The ejector on the bolt face. Sorry i call it a plunger

I'd suggest you wait until you have more experience before you advise your fellow shooters concerning over pressure indicators.

While flattened primers may indicate over pressure, you can have primers that look pretty normal, even with over pressure, and primers that are flattened to some degree, even without over pressure. Not all primers are the same ....

