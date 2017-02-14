T3 Lite 300WSM TSX reloads help Will be receiving a new SST/SYN Tikka T3 Lite by weeks end in 300 WSM have been researching powders for it and are a little overwhelmed as the number of powders I'm finding that are reported to work quite well, but also have seen many postings claiming some of the best powders such as RL-17 and RL-22 for the 300 WSM are prone to considerable temperature sensitivity and I hunt in wildly varying temperatures.



I did three searches here but came up with surprisingly little information.



I will be developing loads for THE Barnes TSX IN two bullet weights at first.



Bullet #1 165 grain Barnes TSX primary use is for deer and antelope. Would like to achieve a minimum MV of 3000fps with this bullet.



Bullet #2 180 grain TSX for elk. Would like to achieve a minimum MV of 2850-2900fps with these bullets.



Please also share with me how far off the lands you set your bullets that gave you your best accuracy, or any other helpful facts concerning reloading TSX's.



Due to cost, would like to limit my selection at first to only two powders that will give me best possible accuracy and very good velocities, but accuracy is my first priority. The only reason I am somewhat hesitant to try VV powders is they are not available anywhere near me OTC and I have very good access to all other powders, bullets and primers OTC and would like to avoid the cost of buying powders through the mail.



Thanks, for any and all help,

Art.