Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker Quote: bigedp51 Originally Posted by The output of Microsoft Word or Excel isn't copywrite protected and yet NECO who sell Quickload in the U.S. went around to forums saying the output of Quickload is copywrite protected.



This was a outright lie in a attempt to get more money for selling Quickload. This also turned off many shooters about buying Quickload.



The data you input into Quickload and its output belongs to the person doing the typing and is not copyrighted. What you can't do is copy the Quickload CD and sell it and that would be a copywrite violation.



On top of this you need a chronograph and your case capacity to tweak Quickload to get a close computer generated guesstimate from Quickload.



If I invite you to my house to watch TV I do not ask you to send money to Comcast cable to show appreciation for my over priced cable bill.



I have Quickload and in my opinion it is over priced and if I had to do it over again I would not have spent the money.



From my vast experience in the software world. You are f**king right . The output belongs to the user. Neconos does not own the rights to the output.



From my vast experience in the software world. You are f**king right . The output belongs to the user. Neconos does not own the rights to the output.

I'm very glad you paid for it. Get someone with knowledge to help you or make your models for you. You paid for the program, someone else can do the typing. It is a very high quality product for the price. I've been writing programs of various types for over 40 years. Even as a dot com burn out I still write something once in a while. Neconos is not the maker of QuickLoad, they are the US distributors. In my vast experience in the high tech world. Distributors will lie and lie and lie trying to get more money for something that all they do is put it in a box.

