Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-12-2017, 12:13 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,262
Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
We/I get enough requests for QuickLoad models that I feel the need to comment about it.

QuickLoad and QuickDesign are very powerful tools for us shooting+hunting enthusiasts. It saves time, money and just flat lets us do things what in the old days were tedious or flat dangerous.

I understand that not everyone is a tech wizard. This burnt out, retired, old nerd (me) could be classed as a tech wizard. If y'all new and understood what I did in the computer world you may or may not agree. Stuff that now is easy but when I did it it was the first time. Yes, there are books about what I did. Not by me, I'm a do-er not a writer. Did any of you know what a "server farm" was in 1996 when I built my first one? Now it's child's play.

I am willing to work with anyone on a QL or QL model but I have a request.

Support the product please.

Mr. Broemel has put a great deal of work into these programs. He deserves compensation for his efforts. I know it's not the only way he makes his living but if we want improvements in these programs in the future we need to pitch in.

Buy it even if I do all the work. Maybe just send him some paypal thank you.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-12-2017, 12:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 224
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
The output of Microsoft Word or Excel isn't copywrite protected and yet NECO who sell Quickload in the U.S. went around to forums saying the output of Quickload is copywrite protected.

This was a outright lie in a attempt to get more money for selling Quickload. This also turned off many shooters about buying Quickload.

The data you input into Quickload and its output belongs to the person doing the typing and is not copyrighted. What you can't do is copy the Quickload CD and sell it and that would be a copywrite violation.

On top of this you need a chronograph and your case capacity to tweak Quickload to get a close computer generated guesstimate from Quickload.

If I invite you to my house to watch TV I do not ask you to send money to Comcast cable to show appreciation for my over priced cable bill.

I have Quickload and in my opinion it is over priced and if I had to do it over again I would not have spent the money.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-12-2017, 01:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Central Florida
Posts: 159
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
I've owned Quickload for a number of years and have upgraded several times. It is nothing more than another tool for my reloading. When you take the time to input the correct variables it can provide some really useful output information. Remember it is nothing more than tool to provide information to the space between your two ears.
__________________
Remington 700 5R .308 Win
Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50 LR/T Illum. TMR Reticle

Browming X-Bolt .30-06
Nikon Monarch SF 4-16

Remington Sendero 7mm RM
Nightforce 5.5-22 x 56
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-12-2017, 01:31 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,262
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
Quote:
Originally Posted by bigedp51 View Post
The output of Microsoft Word or Excel isn't copywrite protected and yet NECO who sell Quickload in the U.S. went around to forums saying the output of Quickload is copywrite protected.

This was a outright lie in a attempt to get more money for selling Quickload. This also turned off many shooters about buying Quickload.

The data you input into Quickload and its output belongs to the person doing the typing and is not copyrighted. What you can't do is copy the Quickload CD and sell it and that would be a copywrite violation.

On top of this you need a chronograph and your case capacity to tweak Quickload to get a close computer generated guesstimate from Quickload.

If I invite you to my house to watch TV I do not ask you to send money to Comcast cable to show appreciation for my over priced cable bill.

I have Quickload and in my opinion it is over priced and if I had to do it over again I would not have spent the money.
Neconos is not the maker of QuickLoad, they are the US distributors. In my vast experience in the high tech world. Distributors will lie and lie and lie trying to get more money for something that all they do is put it in a box.

From my vast experience in the software world. You are f**king right. The output belongs to the user. Neconos does not own the rights to the output.

I'm very glad you paid for it. Get someone with knowledge to help you or make your models for you. You paid for the program, someone else can do the typing. It is a very high quality product for the price. I've been writing programs of various types for over 40 years. Even as a dot com burn out I still write something once in a while.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-12-2017, 01:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,262
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
Quote:
Originally Posted by tomt View Post
I've owned Quickload for a number of years and have upgraded several times. It is nothing more than another tool for my reloading. When you take the time to input the correct variables it can provide some really useful output information. Remember it is nothing more than tool to provide information to the space between your two ears.
Again, we need a like button. Like
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 03-12-2017, 02:03 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 828
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
I bought my original copy of quickload 8-26-09 ,and I've bought a few updates since . I do see the value of it . I like to check out what powders will give top velocities at good case fill percents . it answers all my what if questions . before I bought quickload I bought manuals that might not even have the info for the powder I was wanting to use . after using quickload for about eight years I can say I feel it's well worth the price .
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 03-12-2017, 02:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 224
Re: Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
I bought Quickload not knowing you need a chronograph and do other tweaking to get accurate pressure and velocity readings from Quickload.

And my point being it is impossible for any software program to give accurate data with all the firearms and components used in reloading.

Right now I typing on a computer with the Linux operating system and Quickload has not been on any of my computers in months.

What I want to get across is Quickload isn't a miracle software programe and you need a chronograph to adjust and tweak Quickload for every firearm. You also need to get the case capacity along with chronograph velocity to get accurate pressure and velocities data.

If you ever wondered why reloading manuals data varies the same applies to Quickload.

It does give very good information on powders to use and the percent of powder burned in a given length barrel. "BUT" in the end your target will tell you more than a computer program.

And every time I see someone asking for Quickload information without at least giving his case capacity I just shake my head. And knowing these people asking the question just do not know how Quickload works and the amount of tweaking that needs to be done to get accurate data.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks

« Concentricity Question | 3 things better than a naked woman ! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC