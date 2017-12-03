|
Supporting the QuickLoad + QuickDesign maker
We/I get enough requests for QuickLoad models that I feel the need to comment about it.
QuickLoad and QuickDesign are very powerful tools for us shooting+hunting enthusiasts. It saves time, money and just flat lets us do things what in the old days were tedious or flat dangerous.
I understand that not everyone is a tech wizard. This burnt out, retired, old nerd (me) could be classed as a tech wizard. If y'all new and understood what I did in the computer world you may or may not agree. Stuff that now is easy but when I did it it was the first time. Yes, there are books about what I did. Not by me, I'm a do-er not a writer. Did any of you know what a "server farm" was in 1996 when I built my first one? Now it's child's play.
I am willing to work with anyone on a QL or QL model but I have a request.
Support the product please.
Mr. Broemel has put a great deal of work into these programs. He deserves compensation for his efforts. I know it's not the only way he makes his living but if we want improvements in these programs in the future we need to pitch in.
Buy it even if I do all the work. Maybe just send him some paypal thank you.
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
