Superformance? Has anybody been using hodgon's superformance powder with good success?



I have some that I want to use for my 243 with 75 gr v-max bullets and maybe some others but it's not in my hornady manual so I'm gonna go off hodgon's Web site.



Anybody have some loads made that they're impressed with using the superformance? What bullet and combo you using?



Thanks for any input guy's