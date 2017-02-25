Suggestions for Reloading Excellence? With a nod to Les Voth, who wrote a very good article on shooting excellence in the December online issue of LRH, I'd like to ask what everyones' secrets are to Reloading Excellence?



What do you feel are the most important steps that need to be taken to make sure that you get every bit of accuracy out of your reloaded round?



Is there anything that you've learned from others that is a bit unusual but effective?



I'd like to include suggestions for testing of the loaded rounds, since that is a vital part of the reloading process, as well.



Thank you, in advance, for all the helpful suggestions!



Ron __________________

"Instead of digging through old wounds with a sharp stick to find out why you suck - find out how excellent people do excellent things  and copy their excellence. There are many skilled people willing to share their knowledge. Just shut up and listen."

Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016