Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Suggestions for Reloading Excellence?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Suggestions for Reloading Excellence?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-25-2017, 09:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Clarks Fork Valley, Mt
Posts: 101
Suggestions for Reloading Excellence?
With a nod to Les Voth, who wrote a very good article on shooting excellence in the December online issue of LRH, I'd like to ask what everyones' secrets are to Reloading Excellence?

What do you feel are the most important steps that need to be taken to make sure that you get every bit of accuracy out of your reloaded round?

Is there anything that you've learned from others that is a bit unusual but effective?

I'd like to include suggestions for testing of the loaded rounds, since that is a vital part of the reloading process, as well.

Thank you, in advance, for all the helpful suggestions!

Ron
__________________
"Instead of digging through old wounds with a sharp stick to find out why you suck - find out how excellent people do excellent things  and copy their excellence. There are many skilled people willing to share their knowledge. Just shut up and listen."
Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-25-2017, 10:13 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,965
Re: Suggestions for Reloading Excellence?
With 3 plus decades at the reloading bench if there's any one thing that I've learned that's more important than everything else it's consistency.

Brass make, length, neck thickness, weight, powders, primers, bullets, seating depth and on and on and on it all boils down to being as consistent as possible yields the best results.

When you are doing everything the same with each and every round you eliminate a whole lot of problems that can otherwise drive you nuts.
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-25-2017, 11:23 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 60
Re: Suggestions for Reloading Excellence?
good notes
Pay attention to lot numbers (bullets, powder, brass, primers) when the lot numbers change, so do the groups.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed?? | Bear claw »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC