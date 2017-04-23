Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Subsonic 308 loads
04-23-2017, 01:44 PM
Subsonic 308 loads
Looking for subsonic 308 win loads for suppressed deer hunting.
04-23-2017, 03:06 PM
Re: Subsonic 308 loads
Use Trailboss and large rifle primers. You will have to work up a load for yourself to find out what stays subsonic in your rifle. I just made some for my buddy to shoot suppressed in his rifle.

Some people say to drill-out the primer pockets to 9/64", but I didn't on the ones I loaded up for my buddy. I've read of folks doing it both standard primer pockets and drilled primer pockets.
Quote:
04-23-2017, 05:38 PM
Re: Subsonic 308 loads
Use Trailboss and large rifle primers. You will have to work up a load for yourself to find out what stays subsonic in your rifle. I just made some for my buddy to shoot suppressed in his rifle.

Some people say to drill-out the primer pockets to 9/64", but I didn't on the ones I loaded up for my buddy. I've read of folks doing it both standard primer pockets and drilled primer pockets.
Thanks for the info. Could you give me a good starting point? What bullet? Coal? Thanks
04-23-2017, 08:11 PM
Re: Subsonic 308 loads
For friend's guns, I use a standard COAL of 2.810" for .308 Win. Simply because it keeps things simple, and they should have no problems feeding from the mag and using it as a repeater.

I loaded up some Nosler Custom Comp 168's for my buddy (he just wanted some for target loads, not hunting), and the Nosler CC is the cheapest option next to a Hornady Match 168 BTHP. Both are good options for cheap target shooting.

Nosler Custom Competition Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain

Hornady Match Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain Hollow Point

As for a starting load, I would start low around 9.5 grains of Trail Boss, working up in .2 grain increments (while shooting over a chrono) to find at which powder charge your particlar rifle goes supersonic. Then back-off .2 grains and you should have your subsonic load. From what I've read, most folks average around 10.5 grains of Trail Boss with a 168 grain bullet (that's not a guaranteed load, just one that I've read a lot of people shooting). Most folks try to keep it as close to 1050-1060 FPS to account for temp swing variations, to keep from cracking into the supersonic barrier when ambient temp, pressure, and humidity goes up (like it does in the summertime).
04-23-2017, 08:13 PM
Re: Subsonic 308 loads
For friend's guns, I use a standard COAL of 2.810" for .308 Win. Simply because it keeps things simple, and they should have no problems feeding from the mag and using it as a repeater.

I loaded up some Nosler Custom Comp 168's for my buddy (he just wanted some for target loads, not hunting), and the Nosler CC is the cheapest option next to a Hornady Match 168 BTHP. Both are good options for cheap target shooting.

Nosler Custom Competition Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain

Hornady Match Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain Hollow Point

As for a starting load, I would start low around 9.5 grains of Trail Boss, working up in .2 grain increments (while shooting over a chrono) to find at which powder charge your particlar rifle goes supersonic. Then back-off .2 grains and you should have your subsonic load. Most folks try to keep it as close to 1050-1060 FPS to account for temp swing variations.
AWESOME!!!! Thanks
04-23-2017, 08:31 PM
Re: Subsonic 308 loads
TC338,
What is your barrel twist? My .308 is 1-12" and at almost sea level I can only go up to around 200 grain matchkings before I start to get other than perfect round holes at 25 yards with sub loads. Not good for a can. My loads from 150-170 grain round nose are from 10.5-13 grain of trailboss. I have tried stuffing as much powder as I could behind a bullet (without getting too ridiculous as far as compressed) and couldn't get enough in to cause any pressure.
Unlike how most folks develop a standard (supersonic) load, DO NOT start low and work your way up! Start high and work your way down with TB sub loads as you don't want a bullet to stick in your barrel, been there and it sucks! I have also drilled out the flash holes with TB loads and from what I can tell it made my velocity increase a little and also dropped the spread a bit.
