Re: Subsonic 308 loads Quote: TC338 Originally Posted by Thanks for the info. Could you give me a good starting point? What bullet? Coal? Thanks



I loaded up some Nosler Custom Comp 168's for my buddy (he just wanted some for target loads, not hunting), and the Nosler CC is the cheapest option next to a Hornady Match 168 BTHP. Both are good options for cheap target shooting.



Nosler Custom Competition Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain



Hornady Match Bullets 30 Cal (308 Diameter) 168 Grain Hollow Point



As for a starting load, I would start low around 9.5 grains of Trail Boss, working up in .2 grain increments (while shooting over a chrono) to find at which powder charge your particlar rifle goes supersonic. Then back-off .2 grains and you should have your subsonic load. From what I've read, most folks average around 10.5 grains of Trail Boss with a 168 grain bullet (that's not a guaranteed load, just one that I've read a lot of people shooting). Most folks try to keep it as close to 1050-1060 FPS to account for temp swing variations, to keep from cracking into the supersonic barrier when ambient temp, pressure, and humidity goes up (like it does in the summertime). For friend's guns, I use a standard COAL of 2.810" for .308 Win. Simply because it keeps things simple, and they should have no problems feeding from the mag and using it as a repeater.I loaded up some Nosler Custom Comp 168's for my buddy (he just wanted some for target loads, not hunting), and the Nosler CC is the cheapest option next to a Hornady Match 168 BTHP. Both are good options for cheap target shooting.As for a starting load, I would start low around 9.5 grains of Trail Boss, working up in .2 grain increments (while shooting over a chrono) to find at which powder charge your particlar rifle goes supersonic. Then back-off .2 grains and you should have your subsonic load. From what I've read, most folks average around 10.5 grains of Trail Boss with a 168 grain bullet (that's not a guaranteed load, just one that I've read a lot of people shooting). Most folks try to keep it as close to 1050-1060 FPS to account for temp swing variations, to keep from cracking into the supersonic barrier when ambient temp, pressure, and humidity goes up (like it does in the summertime).

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith