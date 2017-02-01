Storing components Powder, brass, bullets and primers. I have heard all kinds of problems that can arise from storing these improperly. I live in northern Nevada (close to zero humidity, all the time) but the temp can range from below zero to over 100. Currently, I keep all of it in the garage. It stays about 10-15 degrees warmer than outside during the winter but I still need a heater to do anything from December-march.



I don't store large amounts of loaded ammo, a few rounds for hunting but they usually get shot within a month of being loaded. Some pistol loads will stay for longer, but still no longer than 3-4 months. I try to prep and load ammo a day or two before I wil be using it and have had good results.



I am just looking to see if anyone has actually noticed problems after storing components in an area not temp regulated (again, very dry here). Metallurgy says it will cause changes, but is it enough to make a difference in fired, unsized brass and loose bullets?



The powder and primers I am confident are fine. Especially after using some h4831 and hs-6 that were 20 years old and stored similarly.