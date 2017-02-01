     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Storing components
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Storing components
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 07:39 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Northern Nevada
Posts: 103
Storing components
Powder, brass, bullets and primers. I have heard all kinds of problems that can arise from storing these improperly. I live in northern Nevada (close to zero humidity, all the time) but the temp can range from below zero to over 100. Currently, I keep all of it in the garage. It stays about 10-15 degrees warmer than outside during the winter but I still need a heater to do anything from December-march.

I don't store large amounts of loaded ammo, a few rounds for hunting but they usually get shot within a month of being loaded. Some pistol loads will stay for longer, but still no longer than 3-4 months. I try to prep and load ammo a day or two before I wil be using it and have had good results.

I am just looking to see if anyone has actually noticed problems after storing components in an area not temp regulated (again, very dry here). Metallurgy says it will cause changes, but is it enough to make a difference in fired, unsized brass and loose bullets?

The powder and primers I am confident are fine. Especially after using some h4831 and hs-6 that were 20 years old and stored similarly.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:16 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
    Posts: 236
    Re: Storing components
    This is my first year here in Northern NV. So I'm of little help. I store all my reloading components in the garage as well. I load almost every week and shoot almost every weekend. Haven't had any issues this far. I keep around 1500 rounds loaded of various ammo.
    I moved down from Fairbanks AK and had the same setup up north for years and had zero issues with loading components or loaded ammo.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:29 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Northern Nevada
    Posts: 103
    Re: Storing components
    Well I hope you are enjoying everything the Great Basin has to offer. I absolutely love hunting around here, have been in the "area" since 1995, hunting since 1998. I grew up hunting in winnemucca, have ventured out now and explored extensively from tonapah north.

    Thanks for the reply, if you did it in Fairbanks, I am way more confident about what I am doing.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:36 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
    Posts: 236
    Re: Storing components
    Haven't gotten the opportunity to hunt here yet. Got here too late for the draw and work seems to keep getting in my way.
    Did get a few birds a month the ago. Thinking about chasing some yotes but haven't done that yet either.
    Guess maybe I'm just lazy. LOL.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:42 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,544
    Re: Storing components
    112, kids grew up, moved out. I got one room to myself, everything in climate controlled former bedroom. One problem, I bought a ton of powder and primers in case the Liberals took power, so I vacuum sealed the primer bricks since they don't have any protection.
    __________________
    No apology for liking Weatherbys
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 09:52 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Northern Nevada
    Posts: 103
    Re: Storing components
    I drew last in 2014. Not much time to hunt this year so I had to put in for bonus points. Have got one good day chasing chukar and a very frustrating day in the duck blind. I have big hopes for 2017. An elk or sheep tag could be right around the corner.

    Dosh: my kids aren't leaving for at least 10 years so my bench will stay in the garage. I could comendeer some closet shelf space for storage inside, but would probably be in the dog house for a while. I am in a similar situation though. I shoot several calibers, pistols and shotguns so have a good amount of powder and primers.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « range cards (need ideas) | Nosler #8 Guide »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:34 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC