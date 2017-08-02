     close
Steiner T5xi
Unread 02-08-2017, 12:48 AM
Steiner T5xi
Wondering why this is not talked about more? It looks comparable to the NF SHV except better eye relief for a magnum. Any thoughts?
    Unread 02-08-2017, 02:22 AM
    Re: Steiner T5xi
    A guy here locally has a couple of them and they are nice scopes. While they are comparable to the SHV they are also a lot more expensive.

    Steiner has been making great Optics for a long time but they never really caught on here in the US.
    Unread 02-08-2017, 04:52 AM
    Re: Steiner T5xi
    Excellent optics, but you pay for it. As was said above they never caught on on this side of the pond.
