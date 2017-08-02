Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
02-08-2017, 12:48 AM
Raven23TST
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 8
Steiner T5xi
Wondering why this is not talked about more? It looks comparable to the NF SHV except better eye relief for a magnum. Any thoughts?
#
2
02-08-2017, 02:22 AM
WildRose
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,906
Re: Steiner T5xi
A guy here locally has a couple of them and they are nice scopes. While they are comparable to the SHV they are also a lot more expensive.
Steiner has been making great Optics for a long time but they never really caught on here in the US.
#
3
02-08-2017, 04:52 AM
Gord0
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 35
Re: Steiner T5xi
Excellent optics, but you pay for it. As was said above they never caught on on this side of the pond.
