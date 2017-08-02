Re: Steiner T5xi A guy here locally has a couple of them and they are nice scopes. While they are comparable to the SHV they are also a lot more expensive.



Steiner has been making great Optics for a long time but they never really caught on here in the US.

Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless. __________________Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.