Re: Sorting Brass and Bullets? Quote: Lonewolf74 Originally Posted by So I have read a lot and found that there is quite a few differing opinions on how to sort brass and bullets. Some guys go off weight some guys go off capacity some go off measurements and some do a combination.



So I would just like to hear all your different methods and opinions of what makes the biggest difference or if some think most of it is a waist of time?

Sorting is done to get consistency in all components. the method may vary, but the results are what counts.



I weight sort the brass only after I have full length size, trim, de-bur, uniform the flash hole, and turn the necks so that hopefully the brass is as dimensionally uniform as possible before they are weighed so I feel confident that the volume is very close.



The bullets are weighed only after they get the Meplat trimmed, the Ojive to base dimension sorted

and then weighed.



I only do this if it is a match rifle or long range hunting rifle where every bit of accuracy is necessary. If I have a load that is more than accurate enough to do the job some of this may not be necessary.



It also allows you to evaluate the quality of the components and eliminate poor quality components.



No matter what method you use, the goal is to have very consistent components for the best predictable accuracy.



