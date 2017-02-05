Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sorting Brass and Bullets?
05-02-2017, 06:41 AM
Sorting Brass and Bullets?
So I have read a lot and found that there is quite a few differing opinions on how to sort brass and bullets. Some guys go off weight some guys go off capacity some go off measurements and some do a combination.

So I would just like to hear all your different methods and opinions of what makes the biggest difference or if some think most of it is a waist of time?
05-02-2017, 08:41 AM
Re: Sorting Brass and Bullets?
I sort by weight. It quickly allows me to segregate into 1g lots. I trade what I don't use with my buddies and we all end up with more of what we want. If the exterior dimensions are the same then any variation in weight is related to a change in internal volume. Heavier means thicker brass with less internal volume. If you are hoping to load close to max and are using 'lite' brass and have an extremely heavy one sneak through you'll be pretty far over maximum pressure.
Quick extreme examples sand most commonly found of empty brass trimmed for length
5.56x45 88g-105g 91g-93g is most common
7.62x51 149g-178g 168g-172g is most common
.30/06 174g-205 182g-186g is most common
I sort bullets for my long range hunting rifles as well but that's a whole other thread.
05-02-2017, 09:11 AM
Re: Sorting Brass and Bullets?
Originally Posted by Lonewolf74
So I have read a lot and found that there is quite a few differing opinions on how to sort brass and bullets. Some guys go off weight some guys go off capacity some go off measurements and some do a combination.

So I would just like to hear all your different methods and opinions of what makes the biggest difference or if some think most of it is a waist of time?

Sorting is done to get consistency in all components. the method may vary, but the results are what counts.

I weight sort the brass only after I have full length size, trim, de-bur, uniform the flash hole, and turn the necks so that hopefully the brass is as dimensionally uniform as possible before they are weighed so I feel confident that the volume is very close.

The bullets are weighed only after they get the Meplat trimmed, the Ojive to base dimension sorted
and then weighed.

I only do this if it is a match rifle or long range hunting rifle where every bit of accuracy is necessary. If I have a load that is more than accurate enough to do the job some of this may not be necessary.

It also allows you to evaluate the quality of the components and eliminate poor quality components.

No matter what method you use, the goal is to have very consistent components for the best predictable accuracy.

J E CUSTOM
