So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos..... What are you guys using for case length trimmers?



Im usually a lee guy but cant seem to find any...



Waiting on dies at the moment...





The way this is all unfolding, im starting to regret my purchase





Im located in Canada





What really bugs me is that i just seen a 300 winny Sendaro on sale @ wholesale sports... this new cartridge is just starting to seem like a waste of time and $