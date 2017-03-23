Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reloading

So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos.....
Unread 03-23-2017, 11:57 AM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: British Columbia
Posts: 26
So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos.....
What are you guys using for case length trimmers?

Im usually a lee guy but cant seem to find any...

Waiting on dies at the moment...


The way this is all unfolding, im starting to regret my purchase


Im located in Canada


What really bugs me is that i just seen a 300 winny Sendaro on sale @ wholesale sports... this new cartridge is just starting to seem like a waste of time and $
Unread 03-23-2017, 12:19 PM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,347
Re: So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos.....
I use a Forster trimmer. You can use a WFT trimmer for a WSM as well %35 degree shoulder.

RCBS or Redding dies.
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Unread 03-23-2017, 03:00 PM
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Texas
Posts: 444
Re: So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos.....
Get a Frankford Arsenal Trim and Prep Center.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWOc5NWWbQE&t=62s
