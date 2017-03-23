|
Re: So i got an M48 Liberty in 30 Nos.....
Quote:
Originally Posted by Radhimself
What are you guys using for case length trimmers?
Im usually a lee guy but cant seem to find any...
Waiting on dies at the moment...
The way this is all unfolding, im starting to regret my purchase
Im located in Canada
What really bugs me is that i just seen a 300 winny Sendaro on sale @ wholesale sports... this new cartridge is just starting to seem like a waste of time and $
I use a Forster trimmer. You can use a WFT trimmer for a WSM as well %35 degree shoulder.
RCBS or Redding dies.
