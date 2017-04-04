Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


So does the RDF requre a new seating stem?
Unread 04-04-2017, 08:51 AM
So does the RDF requre a new seating stem?
I loaded up some Hornady 168 ELD-M for my 308 using my Forster micro seating die. All went great. Then I tried loading up some Nosler 175 RDF. On the first seating I ran the ram up and then back down, did not feel much of anything so I knew something was off. When the ram came down there was no bullet, anywhere. I took the die apart and discovered it was lodged in the seating stem. When I tried to pull it out it took far more force than I expected, it was really stuck. After putting the die back together I decided to try it once more with a new bullet just to see and yep, same result. I've not seen anybody else mention anything about this so maybe it is just a Forster issue? Anybody else experience this?
Unread 04-04-2017, 10:19 AM
Re: So does the RDF requre a new seating stem?
The Nosler RDF is designed with a compound ogive, which is neither tangent nor secant. That may be where your problem lies. In which case you'll need a seating stem for each style bullet.
Unread 04-04-2017, 10:36 AM
Re: So does the RDF requre a new seating stem?
Thank you for the reply FNW. I have sent Forster an email and will update this thread when I hear from them. Since I've not seen anybody else mention this before can I assume that RCBS, Hornady, Redding and the others' seating stems don't have this issue?
