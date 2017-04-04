|
Re: So does the RDF requre a new seating stem?
The Nosler RDF is designed with a compound ogive, which is neither tangent nor secant. That may be where your problem lies. In which case you'll need a seating stem for each style bullet.
__________________
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member
American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.
As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.