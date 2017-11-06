Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

06-11-2017, 09:16 AM
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 115
small ring above belt on .300 win mag
I had a new .300 built and am not to a point where I am reloading some of the cases I have shot through it. I noticed that some of them were chambering extremely tight, so I decided to run them through my full length resizer to sort of "start from scratch. Using a Redding full length sizer. After I ran a couple through I chambered and they were a little better, but not great. I also noticed a little ring just above the belt. I then ran a couple through a body only die and bumped the shoulders back, they chamber like butter now, but there is a tiny little ring of brass that actually came off the case...WTF?

Wondering if my new .300 has a tighter chamber than my old one and I am getting the dreaded "case bulge" above the belt?

Anyone ever dealt with this before? I am not real keen on firing rounds through my gun where I seem to have "manipulated" so much brass.
06-11-2017, 09:52 AM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,623
Re: small ring above belt on .300 win mag
Did you start with new brass or ammo thru this rifle, or is it old stock from the previous?
06-11-2017, 10:09 AM
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 115
Re: small ring above belt on .300 win mag
It's from my previous gun
06-11-2017, 10:50 AM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,623
Re: small ring above belt on .300 win mag
Someone on this forum said one time. "A new rifle deserves new brass".
There is more utility in that statement than novelty.

I would start with new brass or new ammo fired in that particular barrel. That should solve your problem.
06-11-2017, 11:48 AM
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 115
Re: small ring above belt on .300 win mag
I am starting to think that is the route I will go.
06-11-2017, 01:53 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,804
Re: small ring above belt on .300 win mag
IIRC, that was shortgrass!

ADDED:

Yep, found it!

Quote:
Originally Posted by shortgrass View Post
Necking up a cartridge case will make the thickness of the neck wall thinner. You can neck a case down and if it's too thick you can do something about that. If it's too thin you have no recourse. Winchester head stamped .30/06 brass is currently available. That's the direction I'd go if I didn't want to spend the $$$ on 'premium'. New rifle,,,,, new brass.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
