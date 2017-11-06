small ring above belt on .300 win mag I had a new .300 built and am not to a point where I am reloading some of the cases I have shot through it. I noticed that some of them were chambering extremely tight, so I decided to run them through my full length resizer to sort of "start from scratch. Using a Redding full length sizer. After I ran a couple through I chambered and they were a little better, but not great. I also noticed a little ring just above the belt. I then ran a couple through a body only die and bumped the shoulders back, they chamber like butter now, but there is a tiny little ring of brass that actually came off the case...WTF?



Wondering if my new .300 has a tighter chamber than my old one and I am getting the dreaded "case bulge" above the belt?



Anyone ever dealt with this before? I am not real keen on firing rounds through my gun where I seem to have "manipulated" so much brass.