Slow .260 rem
02-17-2017, 01:43 PM
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 14
Slow .260 rem
I recently picked up a .260 rem in a Rem 700 VTR 20" barrel and am struggling to get any speed out of it at all. Both shooting 123 Amax's. The gun didn't really like the 143 ELD-X. Only two I've tried.

Here's what I've got/tried so far:

H4831 - 2495fps
H4350 - 2550fps

The H4831 shot around 3/4 to 1 moa. The H4350 shoots 1/2-3/4 moa.

Has anyone else experienced this low of speed out of this particular gun or similar barrel length? I picked up the gun for a good deal (new) and always planned on swapping out the barrel, but was going to shoot it a while first. This is making me really want to do it now...it does shoot pretty well for a factory tube though.

Thanks for any input/experience.
