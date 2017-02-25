Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
Unread 02-25-2017, 04:47 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Columbia, New Jersey
Posts: 3
Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
I need some help. I've been hand loading for several years, but I'm still learning. I have found some info on your site...but need to get a better understanding.
I am loading for a friend's 7 MM Rem Mag. (I have one as well). I used new brass for my first loads. After sizing this fired brass, it will not chamber well, it's very tight, difficult to close the bolt.
The sized brass chambers just fine in my 7MM. What to do?? Perhaps the sizing die requires adjustment? Here's where my experience starts to fail!
I set the die the way I always do...run the shell hold up to the sizing die, and then tighten 1/4 turn.
Been playing with this problem for almost 2 days.

Please tell me where I'm going wrong.
  #2  
Unread 02-25-2017, 05:17 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,667
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
B, no two chambers are the same. Sounds like you're brass is mixed together. If his brass doesn't fit yours or yours doesn't fit his, that is common. Keep your brass separate of his. To bump the shoulder, the die must be closer to the shell holder and the press "cam over". See You-Tube for visual demo. Good luck
  #3  
Unread 02-25-2017, 05:34 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Columbia, New Jersey
Posts: 3
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
Dosh...I guess what I'm struggling with is that, I'm thinking as soon as I FL Size the case I'm back to where I need to be with any rifle. I started with new brass with HIS rifle. FL sized it and it won't chamber in HIS rifle...It's very tight...you can slam the bolt down, but that's not where I'd like to be with a hunting rifle
Any thoughts? Thanks much for your reply!!
  #4  
Unread 02-25-2017, 06:22 PM
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 211
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
Dies and chambers vary in size, meaning in diameter and headspace length.

If you measure the cases after they are fired with a Hornady cartridge case headspace gauge you will know how far to bump the shoulders back.

Below measuring a fired case from my AR15 carbine and after full length sizing the case measured 1.464 or .003 shoulder bump.



During sizing the brass has only one direction to move and that is upward and the case shoulder location is squeezed forward. And on a bolt action you want to push the shoulder back .001 to .002 below the "red" the dotted line.



There are two possibilities with your tight fitting belted case.
1. The shoulder is not being pushed back far enough.
2. The case was not sized enough just above the belt.

Blacken the problem case with a felt tip marker and chamber the empty case and see where the black marker has rubbed off.

If the shoulder has rub marks you might have to lap the top of the shell holder. This will allow the case to be pushed further into the die for more shoulder bump.

If the rub marks are just above the belt you may need a belted collet die.
Belted Magnum Collet Resizing Die
Innovative Technologies - Reloading Equipment
  #5  
Unread 02-25-2017, 06:41 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Columbia, New Jersey
Posts: 3
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
Big Ed...Gonna digest what you have sent me...I have never really considered the issues that you have raised as I've been loading for newer rifles, that have been well cared for. I suspect my buddy's rifle has a sloppy chamber and the cases have been fire formed larger? I figured that after the sizing procedure...you are kind of back to where it should be...
  #6  
Unread 02-25-2017, 08:38 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,667
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
B, while you're at it, measure the case length. They should not be more than 2.48" and all should be trimmed and de-blurred to the same exact length to maximize accuracy. Hope its the shoulder or case length causing the tightness. Good luck
  #7  
Unread 02-25-2017, 10:24 PM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,965
Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bitis Arietans View Post
Dosh...I guess what I'm struggling with is that, I'm thinking as soon as I FL Size the case I'm back to where I need to be with any rifle. I started with new brass with HIS rifle. FL sized it and it won't chamber in HIS rifle...It's very tight...you can slam the bolt down, but that's not where I'd like to be with a hunting rifle
Any thoughts? Thanks much for your reply!!
It all depends on how you have your sizing die set up.

To start, do no use brass fired in your rifle for his, only use his brass for his rifle.

Try a piece of the once fired brass before you resize it and see if it chambers and extracts easily in his rifle and then go from there.
