Re: Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??



If you measure the cases after they are fired with a Hornady cartridge case headspace gauge you will know how far to bump the shoulders back.



Below measuring a fired case from my AR15 carbine and after full length sizing the case measured 1.464 or .003 shoulder bump.







During sizing the brass has only one direction to move and that is upward and the case shoulder location is squeezed forward. And on a bolt action you want to push the shoulder back .001 to .002 below the "red" the dotted line.







There are two possibilities with your tight fitting belted case.

1. The shoulder is not being pushed back far enough.

2. The case was not sized enough just above the belt.



Blacken the problem case with a felt tip marker and chamber the empty case and see where the black marker has rubbed off.



If the shoulder has rub marks you might have to lap the top of the shell holder. This will allow the case to be pushed further into the die for more shoulder bump.



If the rub marks are just above the belt you may need a belted collet die.

Belted Magnum Collet Resizing Die

Innovative Technologies - Reloading Equipment





