04-30-2017, 08:47 AM
sizing bullets
I have a 333 okh belted mag rifle that I want to size some 338 bullets for .I talked to redding at the NRA show they said if I sized them down twice I.could do it with a regular reloading.press instead of having.to buy an expensive H press and buy one .I am not sure what kind or size sizer to buy .You have to make a ram to push them through the die .I.wish I.knew someone who know how to do this .I know that you can't use bonded bullets but you.can use partitions and regular bullets .I.want to do about a 1000 that should last a lifetime for me !
Mike
04-30-2017, 09:42 AM
Re: sizing bullets
Sizing down a jacketed bullet is a bad idea and can leave the core loose inside the jacket . Jacketed bullets are made on the swage up principle . Redding does not know what they are taking about if referring to standard jacketed bullets . Solid monolithic bullets can be sized down ok but it takes a lot of pressure to do it and normal ring die would probably break . A heavy duty ring die would be required and Possibly a hydraulic press depending on how much reduction is required the short stroke required for a bullet may be possible on a big O frame compound leverage press . .005 does not sound much but on a solid bullet it takes a fair bit of pressure .
If a jacketed bullet is core bonded then sizing down is more viable as the bonding may keep the jacket and core attached but there is no guarantee . If the bullets are spire points or Ballistic tips then the expansion of the core will upset the tip of the bullet . It a good way to totally f*ck your bullets .
04-30-2017, 10:15 AM
Re: sizing bullets
I have a 333 okh belted mag rifle that I want to size some 338 bullets for .I talked to redding at the NRA show they said if I sized them down twice I.could do it with a regular reloading.press instead of having.to buy an expensive H press and buy one .I am not sure what kind or size sizer to buy .You have to make a ram to push them through the die .I.wish I.knew someone who know how to do this .I know that you can't use bonded bullets but you.can use partitions and regular bullets .I.want to do about a 1000 that should last a lifetime for me !
This article may help

https://www.americanrifleman.org/art...te-cartridges/
VFW
