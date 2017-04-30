Re: sizing bullets Sizing down a jacketed bullet is a bad idea and can leave the core loose inside the jacket . Jacketed bullets are made on the swage up principle . Redding does not know what they are taking about if referring to standard jacketed bullets . Solid monolithic bullets can be sized down ok but it takes a lot of pressure to do it and normal ring die would probably break . A heavy duty ring die would be required and Possibly a hydraulic press depending on how much reduction is required the short stroke required for a bullet may be possible on a big O frame compound leverage press . .005 does not sound much but on a solid bullet it takes a fair bit of pressure .

If a jacketed bullet is core bonded then sizing down is more viable as the bonding may keep the jacket and core attached but there is no guarantee . If the bullets are spire points or Ballistic tips then the expansion of the core will upset the tip of the bullet . It a good way to totally f*ck your bullets .