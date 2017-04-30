Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

sizing bullets
sizing bullets
I have a 333 okh belted mag rifle that I want to size some 338 bullets for .I talked to redding at the NRA show they said if I sized them down twice I.could do it with a regular reloading.press instead of having.to buy an expensive H press and buy one .I am not sure what kind or size sizer to buy .You have to make a ram to push them through the die .I.wish I.knew someone who know how to do this .I know that you can't use bonded bullets but you.can use partitions and regular bullets .I.want to do about a 1000 that should last a lifetime for me !
Mike
