Sig Sauer 300 Win mag brass Just picked up a bag of 50 to try out today. All weight was 250gr + - 1.5gr. necks are a little dinged up on some and one shoulder had a dent, but that's to be expected with a bag of brass. Flash holes could definitely use some deburring. Primer pockets are very uniform in depth and size according to my Gage pins. I don't have my calipers or mics with me so I can't get a measurement on neck thickness yet. For $36 so far I'm happy.