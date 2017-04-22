Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
sig 300 wm brass
04-22-2017, 11:41 AM
Rckymtnshooter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 61
sig 300 wm brass
I was looking at some Sig 300 wm brass yesterday and it looks pretty good. Anyone use any yet or know who makes it ? It has a very distinct annealing line on the neck/shoulder area.
04-22-2017, 01:57 PM
ShtrRdy
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 681
Re: sig 300 wm brass
Where did you see the Sig brass at?
-- Todd
-- Todd
04-22-2017, 03:44 PM
Rckymtnshooter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 61
Re: sig 300 wm brass
Cabelas has it in their stores.
