Shoulder bumping loaded rounds
07-04-2017, 07:53 PM
Shoulder bumping loaded rounds
Any danger in doing so? Rebarreled a rifle of mine and am currently shooting the same bullet with a bit more powder than the reloads that I had made up from the original barrel. Just didn't feel like pulling them all and thought I'd simply shoot them as practice rds but apparently this barrel was set back a tish and the bolt closes hard on them, so I'd like to bump them back a couple thou......
07-04-2017, 08:12 PM
Re: Shoulder bumping loaded rounds
If the bolt closes and you feel the powder charge is safe, just shoot as is. I wouldn't want these in a hunting situation though.
07-04-2017, 08:23 PM
Re: Shoulder bumping loaded rounds
I agree with the above poster. If you can close the bolt and know the charge is safe then make it go bang. Bump it on the next go around.
07-04-2017, 08:32 PM
When you put the loaded round in a die it is like being in a chamber but now it has no way out so it's basically a pipe bomb. It doesn't really have a way to detonate but if it does you will be injured or worse. Same thing I guess when you seat a bullet and I've never seen one go off, but I know someone who had a round go off in a kinetic puller/hammer. Scared the hell out of him and blew the hammer up. How it happened nobody knows, the primer looked new from the outside.
I have reseated bullets deeper but never resized the case on a loaded round.
07-04-2017, 08:34 PM
Not going to recommend you bump a loaded round. I will tell a story though.
I went hunting with a guy who had bolt closing issues on many of his rounds and they were light loads .
He was using a cartridge that I also used so I had all my dies and reloading gear with me. I used a Redding body die on all his rounds and it fixed the issue was only a minute bump . no problems after that but I don't recommend you do that .
Max loaded rounds would be the worse situation and could raise pressure to unacceptable levels . Lighter loads would be a better situation . Seating a bullet deeper has a similar effect of reducing case volume and many do that all the time .
If you are in doubt about what you are contemplating don't do it . Pull the bullets and start again .
07-04-2017, 08:35 PM
Agreed I'd never use them for hunting and let me reiterate that the bolt closes harder than I want it to be, thus my question about bumping a loaded round. I've simply never had to do it or knew anyone that had....
07-04-2017, 08:36 PM
Whenever a live round is returned to the press there is a danger. It's the degree of danger that is difficult to assess. IMO, if it's necessary to bump the shoulders, pull the bullets, dump the power, and do it right.

