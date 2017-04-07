Re: Shoulder bumping loaded rounds Not going to recommend you bump a loaded round. I will tell a story though.

I went hunting with a guy who had bolt closing issues on many of his rounds and they were light loads .

He was using a cartridge that I also used so I had all my dies and reloading gear with me. I used a Redding body die on all his rounds and it fixed the issue was only a minute bump . no problems after that but I don't recommend you do that .

Max loaded rounds would be the worse situation and could raise pressure to unacceptable levels . Lighter loads would be a better situation . Seating a bullet deeper has a similar effect of reducing case volume and many do that all the time .

If you are in doubt about what you are contemplating don't do it . Pull the bullets and start again .