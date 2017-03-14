|
Shoulder Bump?? I might be a bit "DIM"!
So...I feel like an idiot!
When you "just" make contact with the shell holder and the FL Sizing Die
vs.
"tighten down" the die, say a 1/4 turn (Cam-Over"?) you get more "bump"
In other words, sort of, push back the shoulder (datum point)
The way I understand the "perfect" situation, for best accuracy...You need to screw down the die, to maybe just touching the shell holder...test the round in the rifle, if it's "snug", closing the bolt, screw it down "just a bit more", for it to chamber....
and that's the sizing that's perfect!!??
__________________
"To the lover of wilderness, Alaska is one of the most wonderful countries in the world"
John Muir