Shoulder Bump?? I might be a bit "DIM"!

Quote: Bitis Arietans Originally Posted by So..Screw the die down/up in the press, and measure the before and after?



You say... I adjusted the die to bump the shoulder .003



How do you adjust the die to that specific measurement? ..or is it a trial and error by moving the die up/down in the press/ And measuring the result?



Thanks again.



REDDING COMPETITION SHELLHOLDER SETS | Sinclair Intl



REDDING COMPETITION SHELLHOLDER SETS | Sinclair Intl

Redding's five piece shellholder set is designed so you can adjust your headspace by selecting the appropriate thickness Redding shellholder. The five shellholders are +.002", +.004", +.006", +.008", and +.010" thicker than normal shellholders (.125" from the bottom of the case head cut to the top of the shellholder). Each shellholder is clearly marked and has a black oxide finish to distinguish them from normal shellholders. Comes packaged in a 6 position storage box leaving an empty space for your regular shellholder. I use Redding competition shell holders, once the die is setup it is never adjusted again and you change shell holders to adjust shoulder bump.