Shipping powder and primers, and condensation
It can be really tough to get powder and primers where I live. Sometimes midway will run a special on shipping hazardous materials so it's actually feasible to buy some from them. Considering that it is winter here do you think there will be a problem having the powder get very cold then warm then cold warm....... I'm worried that the powder or primers may get condensation in the packaging. Has anyone had a problem?
    Re: Shipping powder and primers, and condensation
    Primers are not a problem. They can be soaked in water for a week, let dry, and still fire. I have done it.

    With powder, high temperature can be a problem. https://thefiringline.com/forums/sho....php?p=5860901 Depending on powder type, time and temperature may be different?

    Condensation should form on the outside of the container?? Its good that most powder comes in plastic. I think metal containers would be more of a problem?? If the shipment comes on a cold day. Let it in the shipping package till it reaches room temperature, is what i would do. May take a while.

    It will be interesting to read other experances.
