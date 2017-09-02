Re: Shipping powder and primers, and condensation



With powder, high temperature can be a problem. https://thefiringline.com/forums/sho....php?p=5860901 Depending on powder type, time and temperature may be different?



Condensation should form on the outside of the container?? Its good that most powder comes in plastic. I think metal containers would be more of a problem?? If the shipment comes on a cold day. Let it in the shipping package till it reaches room temperature, is what i would do. May take a while.



