Secret to getting Nosler ABLRs to shoot? So how do you get these things to shoot? I think they are too soft for everyday hunting but I would like to use them for long range practice as they have decent BCs (even if inflated). Bergers are pretty easy to dial in. I just stick them on the lands or thereabouts and instant 0.5 MOA. No so much with the ABLRs. Is there anyone out there who has figured out the recipe? Do you have to drive them hard - or not? What jump do they like? How wide in velocity is the typical sweet spot? What kind of neck tension do they prefer?