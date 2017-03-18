seating depth increments

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


After finding my OCW for my 7mm rem mag, I try to bring the groups together by adjusting the seating depth. I have been doing my initial testing with a COAL of 3.370" because that is the max that will fit nicely into my magazine. For my seating depth test I have been loading the bullets in 0.010" shorter incriments (3.360, 3.350......) all the way down to the manuals 2.329" spec. Because of slightly decreasing the case capacity with each decrease in COAL I have been watching for pressuere signs just to be safe. Is the 0.010" incriments to much to be able to fine better accuracy. Should they be smaller increments.
It all depends on the bullet you're using and what your bbl likes . You may see good results with a .010" adjustment, you may need to adjust .050" at a time to see results.

I don't have a link , but there's an article on Bergers site regarding seating depth , it's very informative .
I find max and minimum, then set 2 oal inbetween the two.
