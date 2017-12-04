Seating depth and Bergers I've read about everything I can find on seating Berger VLD's. I shoot them with great success in my 7 RM. What is a guy to do with the long throats in the Ultra mags ?

I currently shoot a 7 RUM and have a 300 RUM coming soon. The 300 will be firing the 215 Hybrids, but I have 2 boxes of 168 VLDs for the Big 7.

My rifles are bone stock Remington 700's. Do I start at mag length, find a good powder charge and work deeper from there ? Or is there a better way to insure the best accuracy from the start. Thanks in advance