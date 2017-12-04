Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

Seating depth and Bergers
04-12-2017, 05:29 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 6
Seating depth and Bergers
I've read about everything I can find on seating Berger VLD's. I shoot them with great success in my 7 RM. What is a guy to do with the long throats in the Ultra mags ?
I currently shoot a 7 RUM and have a 300 RUM coming soon. The 300 will be firing the 215 Hybrids, but I have 2 boxes of 168 VLDs for the Big 7.
My rifles are bone stock Remington 700's. Do I start at mag length, find a good powder charge and work deeper from there ? Or is there a better way to insure the best accuracy from the start. Thanks in advance
04-12-2017, 05:39 PM
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 16
Re: Seating depth and Bergers
I do not have a 7 RUM, but I do have a 28 Nosler and I have tried various seating depths but have noticed the 180 and 195 grain Berger's only perform consistently at .020 jump from the lands or just a little closer. I have read similar results with others on this forum.
04-12-2017, 07:04 PM
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,126
Re: Seating depth and Bergers
Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from Berger VLD bullets in Your Rifle
