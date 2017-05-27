Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
05-27-2017, 10:41 AM
Gord0
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 83
Seating depth
300 win mag, virgin Sig brass, 72gr H1000, 200gr eldx. Essentially zero wind today, 100m, bipod and bag off a bench. Tested 4 lengths to fireform brass for load development.
Which would you go with to start doing a workup?
#
2
05-27-2017, 04:55 PM
Okanogan
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Riverside, WA
Posts: 95
Re: Seating depth
Your post doesn't say how far off the lands you are or if you are working of a COL limit from magazine length.
Before I sent my 300 WM rifle off to be re-barreled, I was having reasonable success (1/2 MOA) with 200 gr ELD-x at 0.020" off lands
79.0 gr H1000
F215
Norma brass
#
3
05-27-2017, 05:15 PM
Gord0
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 83
Re: Seating depth
Sorry, forgot to add that I'm trying to keep this mag length. I started at max and worked my way in. Stock Savage 110 bedded in a Boyd's.
#
4
05-27-2017, 05:24 PM
Mikecr
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,192
Re: Seating depth
Your groups didn't open or close much at that distance. Your 'lengths' need to be CBTO, not COAL. Land relationship doesn't matter, just best CBTO.
But try what you're doing at 3.410 & 3.430
