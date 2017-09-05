Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Seating Berger 6.5 Hybrids
05-09-2017, 10:33 PM
mhamlin
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 49
Seating Berger 6.5 Hybrids
Is a VLD type seating stem recommended for seating the hybrid bullets? Just curious if I need to invest in a fancy Redding seating die and stem?
-Mike
