Safe minimum loads...double detonation??

I've heard about this double detonation thing happening with too light of load in certain cases and powders. I was wondering if anyone could explain more of this to me?



Would it be safe to go a grain or 2 under book minimum in most case's?



Also is there a point where you have too much bullet jump to the lands to be safe? Now I'm not talking a bullet seated down to where the ogive is below the case mouth or something that extreme but seated like .150 off the lands?



I ask these questions cus I've got a few rounds that I forgot to increase my powder charge while going to a lighter bullet which put me 2 grains below book min. Then I have a few rounds with bullets seated a fair ways from the lands while getting my die set. For curiosity sake I'd like to shoot these and see how they compare to my other stuff but wanna be safe



Squib loads can produce a double ignition and should be avoided because they can produce excessive pressures. If you get this "Double ignition" increase the powder charge and don't shoot any more of the reduced load for safety. the book minimum loads are only a guide and if you want less pressure than listed, look for the slowest powder listed for that cartridge and load to a case density of 85 to 90%.



IF you load to mag length or SAMMI length you will not have any problems with seating depth.





