  #1  
Unread 05-11-2017, 10:41 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 73
Running out of primers
I'm in the situation where I'm running out of Federal 215 primers for my 338 Lapua Rogue. which primer would you use instead??? thanks for any help is appreciated, embork
  #2  
Unread 05-11-2017, 10:54 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 1,055
Re: Running out of primers
wolf or tula work well for me
