Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
Running out of primers
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
Running out of primers
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-11-2017, 10:41 AM
embork
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 73
Running out of primers
I'm in the situation where I'm running out of Federal 215 primers for my 338 Lapua Rogue. which primer would you use instead??? thanks for any help is appreciated, embork
#
2
05-11-2017, 10:54 AM
MTBULLET
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 1,055
Re: Running out of primers
wolf or tula work well for me
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
6.5 SAUM 4s dies?
|
110 smk
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:42 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC