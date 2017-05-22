Re: Rotary tumbler question



When you have semi-autos and your brass hits the ground you will have dirt and grit embedded in your brass. This dirt and grit ends up embedded in your dies and you start scratching the brass.



Bottom line, wet tumbling with stainless steel media will scrub your brass free of any embedded dirt and grit "before" sizing with semi-autos. And if you are not picking your brass off the ground dry vibratory tumbling or hand washing the brass will work fine.



NOTE, wet tumbling can peen the case mouth and I trim and debur after wet tumbling with SS media.



Below on the left a case wet tumbled too long that had been trimmed and deburred. The case on the right is brand new and never fired as it came out of the bag from the factory. I prefer wet tumbling but just remember to not tumble too long or else you will be trimming and deburring the cases after each wet tumbling.





Before tumbling with stainless steel media I used the highlighted method below with good results. It didn't have the bling of wet tumbling with SS media but the brass was clean.



Chemical Case Cleaning Solutions While tumbling cases in an abrasive media provides the best finish, extremely dirty cases can be decapped first (using a non-sizing die) and then washed in one of the following solutions. The final rinse in soapy water helps prevent tarnishing. All of these methods were approved by Frankford Arsenal and will not weaken your brass.

A 5 percent solution of citric acid (available from your drugstore) and warm water for about 10 minutes. If your water is very hard increase the amount of citric acid. You can add some Dawn™ or Cascade™ dishwasher liquid soap (which does not contain ammonia--be careful some do), 409, or Awsome to the solution for extra grease cutting ability. Follow with a rinse in hot soapy water (Ivory™ works well) and allow to dry. Don't overuse the citric acid or the brass may discolor.

A solution of 1 quart of white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of salt. Soak with some agitation for 15 to 20 minutes and follow with a rinse of soapy hot water and allow to dry.

A solution of 1 quart of water, 1 cup white vinegar, 1/2 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup laundry or dishwashing detergent, 1/8 cup salt. Soak with some agitation for 15 to 20 minutes and follow with a rinse of soapy hot water and allow to dry. This may leave brass with a slight pinkish cast which will disappear with a short tumble in media.

Military arsenals use a heated 4 percent sulfuric acid dip with a little potassium dichromate added. The solution is heated until bubbles rise slowly without it boiling and the cases are dipped into it for 4 -5 minutes using a basket of copper screening or plastic. A final rinse using plain hot water is followed by hot water with Ivory™ soap in it and the cases are left to drain and dry. Because of the use of heated sulfuric acid this method is probably impractical for home use but is given here to show what can be safely used. Cases which have been fired several times and which show signs of carbon build up internally can be rinsed in straight paint & varnish makers (P&VM) naphtha available at any paint store. Decap, soak for 5 - 10 minutes, drain, allow to air dry and then tumble as usual. Cases will be sparkling clean inside and out but not any shinier.