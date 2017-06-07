Re: Rookie Question You are ok to pull the bullets and reuse them. I have an inertia puller (the one that is used like a hammer) and what I do is stuff a piece of packing foam in the end, so when the bullet comes out and slams into the end, it doesn't damage the tip of the bullet. This is especially important for poly tipped bullets, such as the Hornady's, as they get pretty deformed. If they hit hard enough, the tip of the Bergers can get closed off, preventing expansion on an animal.



As far as the casings, it can change neck tension, so if you are loading for load developement or a match, I would neck size them to ensure all things are equal. If you are just loading ammo to practice or bang steel with, I wouldn't worry too much about it. I have done it and not noticed any discernible difference out to 800 yards when just playin around shooting steel.

