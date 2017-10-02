     close
RL26 vs. RETUMBO. . .your experiences please.
Unread 02-10-2017, 05:16 AM
RL26 vs. RETUMBO. . .your experiences please.
I'm shooting several cartridges at the present time with RL26 and can't say enough good things about it. . .BUT. . .lately I'm reading a lot about temp swings from .5 to 2 fps per degree of temperature change and this is something that concerns me being I live/shoot in Florida. I pretty much hunt the South East, but I do venture out west, so there is a temp issue there. And yes, it does get pretty damn cold in Florida from time to time. I haven't played around much in various temp swings with the RL26, so I can not comment on it's stability. What I would like to know is if you guys can give me some real world experiences using these two powers. The one rifle/cartridge I'm working with now is a 280AI shooting 168 grain bullets, so lets use this as a base. From what I'm reading Retumbo may be the better alternative ? ? ? What are you thoughts. Thank you.
    Unread 02-10-2017, 07:32 AM
    Re: RL26 vs. RETUMBO. . .your experiences please.
