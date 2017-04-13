RL26 & Berger 140 Elite Htr in Nosler 26 I have a Nosler 26 ready for load development. I loved the 140 VLD's in a 6.5-284 that i had so i want to try the elite hunter version in the 26. I also am shooting RL26 in a 6-284 with 105 Amax's that is giving me awesome velocity, accuracy and ES. I'm having a hard time getting a starting point out of anyone as there's no data to be found on this combo yet. I'm calling Berger tomorrow to see if they will part with any info they might have, but ran into a dead end with alliant today. Does anyone out there have any info or maybe the ability to run a QL just to see if this may be a good combo. I have a feeling that the 26 is going to love this powder. I will own QL at some point, but am a Mac user and keep thinking they will just have a mac version soon enough and they never do. I may have to break down and just run it on the parallels side. I love this site. So much good info on here to be had. A lot of passionate people that like to help. Thanks for any help.