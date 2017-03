RL26 in 280AI Hit the jackpot this evening. Went by the local Cabelas and found a couple pounds of RL26 and a box of Nosler brass. My question is where do I start. I've looked for data but no luck. I know several on here have sang its attributes in the 280AI. Just looking for a place to start. Loading for a Factory Kimber with 24" barrel, going to be shooting Hornady 154 gr SST and Interbond. Thanks in advance for any and all assistance.